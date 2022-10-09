Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, with the Eagles' top scout Dougie Freedman watching the 21-year-old against RB Leipzig. (Scottish Sun), external

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the "immense pressure" to win each week during his two years with Celtic helped shape his mentality as he looks forward to a return to Glasgow to face Rangers. (Scotsman), external

Sead Haksabanovic says Celtic can beat RB Leipzig without injured captain Callum McGregor, but they may need some shooting practice first. (Herald, external, subscription required)

