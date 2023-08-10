Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

After fast-tracking the Toon Army to European football, Eddie Howe has set lofty expectations for the upcoming season.

From battling relegation to finishing in the top four within 18 months of taking over, the bar could not have been set much higher.

Could Eddie even be the victim of his own success next season? If he does not achieve Champions League qualification or reach a cup final again, will that be deemed a failure?

That would be extremely harsh in my opinion and the Englishman has serious credit in the bank after the upturn of fortunes at Newcastle United.

Priority number one has to be continuing the intensity and effort on the pitch, entertaining fans whilst picking up results.

Second priority is to show we can compete among Europe’s elite. I believe we can do better than people are suggesting in the Champions League this season. Getting out of the group stages is a must, then if we avoid Real Madrid, a quarter-final spot at least is achievable.

Last on the list has to be maximising the potential of Anthony Gordon. After being named player of the tournament at the European Under-21 Championship, it’s time we saw what we paid £45m paid for!