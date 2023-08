Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Striker Ivan Toney will be badly missed while he serves his eight-month ban, but everyone's favourite underdogs Brentford will not roll over and have their tummies tickled. They will snarl and chase with the best and continue to show little respect to the big dogs.

"Watch out for Aaron Hickey – very special."