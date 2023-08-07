Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

'Excitement' is probably the word that best describes Bournemouth fans' feelings heading into the new season.

Having stayed up last season, our owners have decided to be incredibly ruthless, as well as very ambitious, in appointing highly-thought-of new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Being new to this country, looking into what his main priorities will be for the first few weeks of the new season is rather intriguing. We are still light in a few positions, with full-back and midfield a slight concern for the opening fixture. Andoni will have to work out who can fill those gaps before any new arrivals come in.

He will also be looking to implement a new style as quickly as possible.

We had a very pragmatic approach last season, whereas Andoni’s philosophy has often been described as chaotic and 'rock-and-roll football', so it may take time for the group to adapt to that.

With a few key injuries in the squad, predicting the opening day lineup is tricky but I would expect us to go with a 4-2-3-1 system this season.