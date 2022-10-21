F﻿rank Lampard would not reveal whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fit to start a second consecutive game for Everton - but said the England striker's return was a huge boost for the Toffees.

C﻿alvert-Lewin managed 73 minutes against Newcastle as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained on the eve of the season.

S﻿peaking before the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday, Lampard said the 25-year-old is central to Everton's success this season.

"﻿He brings a lot to this team," he said. "He is a high-level England striker. You see from his natural attributes: strength, speed and aerial ability. We have to play to the best strengths of that.

"﻿You can't take lightly how much we've missed him and we can't just replace it with another £50m striker. It's been a big hole for us."

E﻿verton signed Neal Maupay in the summer but the former Brighton man has only scored once in his first six appearances.

"﻿We can use both players' strengths equally and having Dominic back gives us options," said Lampard. "Neal is very good coming between the lines and receiving the ball.

"﻿There will be times when we're better with possession and get more territory up the pitch so we can use both strikers," he added, "particularly at Goodison."