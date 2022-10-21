Lampard 'can't just replace Calvert-Lewin with another £50m striker'
Frank Lampard would not reveal whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fit to start a second consecutive game for Everton - but said the England striker's return was a huge boost for the Toffees.
Calvert-Lewin managed 73 minutes against Newcastle as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained on the eve of the season.
Speaking before the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday, Lampard said the 25-year-old is central to Everton's success this season.
"He brings a lot to this team," he said. "He is a high-level England striker. You see from his natural attributes: strength, speed and aerial ability. We have to play to the best strengths of that.
"You can't take lightly how much we've missed him and we can't just replace it with another £50m striker. It's been a big hole for us."
Everton signed Neal Maupay in the summer but the former Brighton man has only scored once in his first six appearances.
"We can use both players' strengths equally and having Dominic back gives us options," said Lampard. "Neal is very good coming between the lines and receiving the ball.
"There will be times when we're better with possession and get more territory up the pitch so we can use both strikers," he added, "particularly at Goodison."