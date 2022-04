BBC Sport's Andy Campbell

Hearts arrived at Tannadice to face Dundee United with injury problems and Aaron McEneff's early withdrawal added to the absence of Craig Halkett, John Souttar, Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday.

But the strength of the squad showed, with Josh Ginnelly in particular staking his claim for a Scottish Cup final place and on-loan Everton forward Ellis Simms again impressing with the winner.