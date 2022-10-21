Following a 1-0 win in April, Southampton are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal for only a second time, doing so previously in January and December 2015.

The Gunners have won two of their three away Premier League matches against Southampton under Mikel Arteta, but did lose 1-0 at St Mary’s last season.

A﻿fter beating Bournemouth, Saints are looking to win consecutive Premier League games and keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since February.