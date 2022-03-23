Leicester talking point: Where will the Foxes finish?

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Can you believe this season is almost over? But, to be fair, a few months ago I was wishing it had finished. After two fifth-place finishes, Leicester were low in the table and out of all the cups, including the Europa League.

However, what a season it has been for injuries. We have had about 25 injured players at one time or another, nine of those being defensive players. Brendan didn’t have a pre-match players' meeting, he had a get-to-know your team-mates meeting.

But we have some of our first-teamers making it back into the starting XI and we are in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

With games in hand, and with current form and players returning, a top-eight finish is not beyond us, but any higher might just be. Couple that with reaching a semi-final - at least - in Europe and, with all the injuries and players extending contracts, it won’t be that bad a season.

Disappointing? Yes. A disaster? No.

Points? Well, who knows? It's been a season where literally anyone can beat anyone on their day. With returning players and a good run, I don’t think 50+ points is out of the question. Fingers crossed.

