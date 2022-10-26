'﻿Wolves are drifting, and there is no captain on the bridge'

M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Last Thursday Wolves announced that, "while there were no outstanding candidates to appoint" as a permanent head coach to replace Bruno Lage, they would continue "until 2023" with Steve Davis in caretaker-charge.

He would, in that time, be assisted by his academy colleague James Collins, the goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts, and perhaps another coach to be appointed. The 4-0 home defeat by Leicester in the first game after that statement could not have been more badly timed.

Wolves had started quite brightly, but after falling two behind they shrank. The statistic that Wolves took 21 shots to Leicester’s five was a red herring; as Davis quite correctly pointed out afterwards, Leicester attacked "with conviction", and Wolves didn’t.

Worse still, they were defensively brittle. Last season it didn’t matter so much that goals were scarce, since they often only needed one to win. Now, there is an obvious pressure on the Wolves defence as everyone knows the likely outcome if they concede first. Not since 15 May have they been 1-0 down and recovered for a point. They haven’t come from behind to win for a year.

On Sunday, with Molineux at its most testy in several seasons, the Wolves supporters directed their ire not at Davis but Scott Sellars, the club’s technical director. His presence at the club pre-dates the current owners, but he has risen from an academy coach to a senior role in assembling the squad – alongside the work of the agent Jorge Mendes, whose connection with Wolves – informal and hard to define, yet obvious - has been widely reported. Davis said the notion that Sellars is in fact dictating selection and tactics at the moment is wrong, but the supporters clearly feel some of the blame for this situation belongs with Sellars.

There is good cause to sympathise with Davis even though, as a lifelong Wolves fan, he is proud to serve the club. "Until 2023" must have looked a usefully elastic term when it was included in the statement last week, but now it looks like inertia. An interim coaching staff cannot be expected to plot the future course; Wolves are drifting, and there is no captain on the bridge. Clubs left unmoored in the storms of a Premier League season often sink.