Brighton add to recruitment team
Brighton have appointed Salvatore Monaco as assistant head of recruitment at Amex Stadium.
The 49-year-old worked with new boss Roberto de Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk and will work under head of recruitment Paul Winstanley.
Albion technical director David Weir said: "Salvatore will join our recruitment team, working closely with Paul, replacing Kyle Macaulay, who moved with Graham Potter to Chelsea last month.
"He is someone Roberto knows well, having worked together in the past, and will be an excellent addition to the team, as we look forward to January and beyond."