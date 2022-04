Tottenham are monitoring Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, and the 30-year-old Denmark international would be keen on returning to the north London club two years after leaving for Inter Milan. (Football Insider), external

Spurs are also interested in Torino's 25-year-old Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, but Arsenal and Newcastle United are rivals for his signature. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column