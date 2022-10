Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is back in training after a hamstring injury but is not expected to start the game.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also pushing to begin the Group E match after recovering from a knee injury.

Midfielder Jorginho and forward Kai Havertz have trained, despite picking up knocks during the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

