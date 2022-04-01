George Cummins, BBC Sport

Despite Italy not qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, Antonio Conte was in fine spirits at Hotspur Way on Friday afternoon.

If Tottenham win by more than two goals against Newcastle on Sunday they will move above Arsenal on goal difference and into the top four.

"First of all, we have to win for us. Not look at others," the Italian said. "This way you build a winning mentality.

"You have to look at yourself and not think what happens elsewhere, For sure, if you get three points and get continuity, you show you’re a stable team and the table becomes very interesting."

Conte was also miffed when asked why Cristian Romero was called up by Argentina despite being suspended.

The manager said: "I still don’t understand the situation.

"I spoke with the player. It was very curious. I was the coach of a national team, and, for this reason, I prefer not to answer about this situation. It was a strange decision for the player.

"He’s here and he’s had good training sessions this week. Argentina have qualified for the World Cup and this is the most important thing."