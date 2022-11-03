J﻿urgen Klopp has become only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be given the freedom of the city of Liverpool.

T﻿he Liverpool manager received the honour at a ceremony on Wednesday.

He said: "The city of Liverpool is home, that's how it is. We arrived here more than seven years ago, from the first moment people are very open, very friendly."

Referring to the right to drive sheep through city's streets, which comes with the honour, he said: "I've read a little bit about this, what it means.

"I read something about sheep in the city and stuff like this, I'm not 100% sure, but one of the duties is to defend the city, or in the past it was.

"I know they meant it differently but I will, with words, forever."

