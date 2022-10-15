S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

A meeting between a side that had only scored three goals this season and one that had taken a single point from seven games was never destined to be a classic.

Forest handed Steve Cooper a new three-year contract after their four-goal hammering at Leicester a fortnight ago. Without it, his tenure would be extremely precarious now.

He was visibly frustrated at Wolves' penalty, particularly as the game had moved to the other end of the pitch and the hosts were preparing to take a corner when Mason alerted Bramall to Nunes' infringement.

Cooper could only watch in despair as Johnson wasted the opportunity to level.

The worry for Forest is not so much that Cooper is yet to find his best team, more that the options at his disposal are not good enough.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s ineffectiveness delighted one set of supporters and frustrated the other. Forest are in big trouble.