We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Jenny: That performance really summed up our season! It is exactly that lack of desire, care for the club's status and tactical gameplans devoid of any real quality that have led us to this point. It has been creeping up on us for a couple of seasons, but now we're here. It hurts but we will rebuild and be stronger for it next time. Bring on the Championship!

Lewis: The club has been a joke and a laughing stock recently. We have been deserving of relegation for a while, but it’s still a painful feeling. We must bounce back, with a new manager. I don’t want Ruben Selles in charge next season.

Rich: I couldn’t believe that in a match we had to win to have a chance of staying up, we showed little fight passion or, let’s be honest, ability. Fulham showed us how to pass, get in behind and attack with pace - while we did our usual sideways and backwards passing because our play is so static. It was just awful.

Richard: Appalling. No drive, ambition or cohesiveness. Regretfully, we deserve to go down. Huge changes are needed at the club, at all levels. Rebuilding starts here.