S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Through the joyous wins and painful losses, our loyalty remains.

Surviving decades of lower league depths to reach the pinnacle. Finding ourselves in the best league in the world helps to remedy the pain of defeat and injury woes. Having the Reds is our comfort.

While every success brings immense joy to our lives, it also makes it difficult to not get swept away in the tide.

Then come the lows, but dismay soon spills over into hope and confidence for the next match. Years of pining have led to this season so every goal, triumph and lesson is to be savoured.

Forest’s transformation is a cause for celebration.

The pride and privilege of supporting the Reds can be felt throughout the city and even further with countless supporters groups across the globe showing distance is no barrier. At long last, the fortunes of a unified club and a remarkable coach are ours.

Reminiscing on the glory days isn’t bittersweet any longer. As flames reignite and love intensifies, it’s all coming back to us now.