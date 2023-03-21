Former Charlton and Reading centre-back Steve Brown says "it's unusual" that David Moyes has not been sacked as West Ham boss with the Hammers languishing in the relegation zone.

Moyes has come under increasing pressure this season after guiding the side to successive top-seven finishes in the Premier League.

However, his impressive record in Europe, 10 wins from 10 and into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, suggests he still has the support of the players.

Brown believes his situation is an unfortunate consequence of his own success.

"I hate when teams over-achieve one year and are judged on that the next season," he said. "Other clubs would have sacked Moyes this season.

"People assume that you will progress from seventh but it's so hard to break into the top six if you have not got a squillion quid.

"West Ham went hard on recruitment in the summer to try to challenge but it has backfired slightly."

