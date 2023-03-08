'Dons fans have taken Duk to their hearts'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Every football supporter has a cult hero from the past. Some are lucky enough to be able to enjoy one in the present. For Aberdeen right now, that man is Luis Lopes.

Signed from Benfica last summer, it became apparent that the Dons had stumbled upon a star in 'Duk', Lopes’ nickname which he has taken from his father. Dons fans have taken the 23-year-old from Lisbon to their hearts and it’s easy to see why.

I didn’t realise just how good his finish at Tannadice on Saturday night was until I caught the replays later that evening, but it should come as no surprise to those who have watched his scoring exploits this season. He doesn’t appear to score run-of-the-mill goals with his equally spectacular finishes against Ross County and Rangers also taken straight from his top drawer.

Aberdeen have been lucky to have had many talismanic figures down the years. The brief period of the late Zoltan Varga in the early 1970s is frequently regaled by those who were around to witness his short stay. The Dons were fortunate to have him, as he was serving a ban in Germany where he had been playing for Hertha.

Outwith the team that won two European honours in 1983 and so much more during that decade, others to have achieved talismanic status at the club are the likes of Derek McKay, who scored the winning goals in the Scottish Cup quarters, semis and final itself in 1970, Davie Robb, Joe Harper, Frank MacDougall, Paul Mason, Charlie Nicholas and Hicham Zerouali. Some enjoyed great success, others didn’t, but the latter are still remembered fondly for their time at Pittodrie.

Duk and his strike-partner Bojan Miovski have scored 26 of Aberdeen’s 43 league goals this season and if the team had been able to defend, and there are signs of improvement in that department, they would be battling where they want to be. With Duk in the side, perhaps they still will.