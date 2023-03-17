Wolves' manager Julen Lopetegui feels all the teams in the relegation battle "are going to be ready" to fight for all available points.

Wolves sit 13th in the Premier League table, three points above Bournemouth in 18th but, the Cherries have played a game less.

As they head into the backend of the season, Lopetegui's side face five of their relegation rivals across their final 11 matches.

"My point of view is it is a lot of good teams fighting with the same aim so we have to be ready to be able to continue in the race, to have the best mentality, with the best way to play," said Lopetegui.

"Above all, putting the focus in our players and our team and to be able to improve."

Wolves welcome Leeds to Molineux on Saturday and the Spaniard feels the match "has the same importance for them and for us".

He added: "Each match is going to be very important and a chance to achieve three points. It's difficult because all teams are going to be ready."

The former Sevilla manager will come up against compatriot Javi Gracia for the third time in his career - having beaten him twice when Gracia managed Valencia - and has praised his Leeds side ahead of the match.

"They have a very good squad, players and big quality. We wait for a tough match, we have to be ready of course," Lopetegui added.

"We try to improve step by step and now we have the focus. The next match is Leeds, it's got enough importance, we don't think about anything differently. We have to be ready."