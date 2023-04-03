Leicester City could be "too late" in making their decision to sack Brendan Rodgers - that's the view of former Foxes player Matt Piper.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, the former winger said: "I thought the board weren't going to act and they were going to leave it with him until the end of the season, and hope and pray that we picked up enough wins to stay in the Premier League, then make a decision in the summer."

"I think we're too late, that's the camp I'm in."

Rodgers' dismissal came on the back of Leicester's last-minute defeat at relegation rivals Crystal Palace, leaving them in the relegation zone with 10 games to play.

"I think for the past 18 months there has been a steady decline," said Piper.

"At the start of this season when we were fighting at the bottom end of the table and that's where the season looked like it was going to go, I didn't think he had the stomach for that kind of fight and the managerial qualities to pitch a way through those turmoil times."

With the timing of the decision, Piper feels there was an element of "we're too good to go down, we'll be fine, don't worry, we've got an elite manager in charge".

Leicester writer for The Athletic, Rob Tanner, also speaking on the podcast, felt that this decision was something they would have been considering before the weekend's defeat, but it would be "disastrous" if they didn't have a succession plan in place.

"I think they would have had this in the back of their mind for a while in case he couldn’t turn it around, in case it got to a point where they couldn’t see the fortunes changing," he said.

"I hope they will have been looking at who's available and who can come in at short notice, because if they haven't that would be a dereliction of duty.

"If you remove a manager like Brendan Rodgers without having some sort of plan, then that would be disastrous."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds