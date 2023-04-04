Steve Cooper has not paid much attention to speculation about his future as Nottingham Forest manager, and says his working relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is "normal".

Forest have gone seven league games without a win since beating Leeds, their opponents on Tuesday, at the start of February.

As a result of that winless run, Cooper's side will start their match at Elland Road 16th in the Premier League and one point above the relegation zone.

Asked by BBC Radio Nottingham about his relationship with the club's owner, Cooper said: "It's normal, I saw him last week in London, which is something that's happened loads of times since I've been at the club. I saw him after the [Wolves] game, which I always do after he attends and it's always great when he's around.

"Communication's been normal, we're always talking about things that are going well and things that we need to improve on.

"Whatever's been written [about his future], it's not something I pay too much attention to. I just focus on my job, and that is to work for this club that I love to the best of my ability and give everything. If you think outside of that, for me it's completely counter-productive because it means I'm not doing my job the best I can."

Listen to the full interview with Steve Cooper here