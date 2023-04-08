Haaland returns in style

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

There had been uncertainty this week over whether Erling Haaland would be fit to start on Saturday following a groin injury, and with a seismic Champions League quarter-final home first-leg to come on Tuesday.

Not only did he start, but he announced his return in style with a stunning bicycle kick - his second of the day in Saturday's comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton.

He was not the only star of the show, however.

Kevin de Bruyne, who joked he would need to be taken to a local hospital if he attempted to replicate Haaland's acrobatics, reached a landmark 100 Premier League assists with his cross for his prolific team-mates first at St Mary's.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish's excellent form is showing no sign of slowing, with another goal and assist taking his post-World Cup contribution to 10 goal involvements in 15 league games.

Now Pep Guardiola and his players will watch as leaders Arsenal go to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, with their advantage down to five points with nine games to go.