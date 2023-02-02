'There's a time for using all your flair players - this wasn't it'

We asked for your reaction to Hearts' 3-0 home defeat by Rangers on Wednesday night.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jeff: The game was lost when the manager picked that team. Rangers aren't the team to put four forwards and one midfielder out against. Neilson should have admitted blame at the end.

Gordon: Okay, Hearts put out an attacking team. Unfortunately you have to get hold of the ball first. Rangers slaughtered us in midfield and down the wings. There's a time for playing all your flair players but this certainly wasn't it.

Kevin: Worst performance for a long time. The team was set up to fail. Robbie seems adverse to playing midfielders in their correct position. Rangers ran riot and it could have much more. After 10 minutes you could tell it wasn't working. McKay centre midfield, Koul hung out to dry by Robbie. Slightly better second half but damage done.

Andy: Neilson once again trying to be clever but only proving himself to be tactically inept. Totally hung his players out to dry with that team selection. Gets all the praise beating teams that we should be beating but rarely wins a game when we are second favourites.

Anon: Terrible performance but we will get back to winning games.

Colin: There are not many polite words that can be used after that performance. Defence was shambolic and the midfield had zero impact to allow strikers to be a threat. If it wasn't for VAR it could have been near double figures. Manager clearly has no idea if he believed that formation had any glimmer of hope.

Ian: Once again Hearts have been well beaten at home by Rangers. Neilson's inadequacy tactically and a squad that does not have any depth in quality have been found out again.

George: If Hearts have any ambition they must start getting results against the Old Firm. The team was poorly set up and from the off we were pinned back. No lessons are being learned from these defeats and the fans expect and deserve much more.