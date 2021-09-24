Are the omens good for a shock Norwich win?

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Saturday marks 28 years to the day that Norwich City achieved one of the most remarkable results in their history.

The Canaries won 5-1 at Goodison Park, the hero was Efan Ekoku who grabbed four goals on the day and became the first player to score more than three goals in a Premier League game and also the first African to score a hat-trick in the division.

I’ve been speaking to Ekoku in the build-up to the game and he has fond memories of a special day on Merseyside.

That is not the only good omen going into the game - the last time Daniel Farke took a side to Goodison he was victorious, goals from Dennis Srbeny and Todd Cantwell scored the goals which gave City a 2-0 win.

Norwich are desperate to get a point on the board following a record breaking five defeats to open their campaign. Fans will be happy with more fight and spirit from their team, those qualities have been somewhat lacking in the last two defeats.