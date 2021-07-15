With Virgil van Dijk returning from his long-term injury and all smiles during Liverpool's training camp in Austria, it's the perfect time to revisit his wide-ranging interview with Guillem Balague for BBC Radio 5 Live in February 2019.

The defender discussed growth spurts, Game of Thrones, Disneyland and his aim to be remembered "as a legend of Liverpool" on the Football Daily podcast.

At the time, Liverpool were a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League - though they were agonisingly pipped by City to the title that season, despite amassing 97 points and losing only one game.

But little did Van Dijk know how much glory would follow - as the Reds went on to become champions of Europe and the world before the end of 2019, before ending a 30-year wait to be champions of England in 2019-20.

