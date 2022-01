Manchester United against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round has been chosen as one of the six televised games.

Villa beat United 1-0 in the Premier League in September thanks to Kortney Hause's 88th-minute winner.

Steven Gerrard's first trip to Old Trafford as manager on 10 January will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, before Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Villa Park in the league five days later.