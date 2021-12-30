Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick: "As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical. We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level.

"The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased with the performances of our wingers. Jadon Sancho did well and Mason Greenwood. Eddie (Cavani) and Cristiano Ronaldo, the effort was amazing.

"I wouldn't say fourth is the mimium. It is about taking next development steps. Now eight games in a row without a defeat.

"My focus is on the current players and we have enough players in the squad. Transfers in the winter only make sense if they increase the quality. So far we havent spoken about that."