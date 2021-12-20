Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Had Newcastle's calamitous defending not given Manchester City the early goal, who knows how hard the Blues would have had to work for the win?

As it was, once Ruben Dias had scored after five minutes, City took control and just cruised to victory.

If this was a Top Gear review, the car would have been practical, comfy and safe. But they wouldn't be raving about it. But the job of the Manchester City motor wasn't to pull up any trees.

But watch it for the end of year awards, as City have now snatched the records for most goals in a calendar year (106), most wins (34) and most away wins (18).

If you're like Pep Guardiola, then yes there were imperfections. Ederson made some unusually sloppy calls to collect the ball (could he have given away a penalty?), Oleksandr Zinchenko's passing was off (but I'll praise the way he went and recovered the ball), and there were opportunities to really rack up the goals missed.

But what a year it's been to follow Manchester City and with two league games left of 2021, they could pull further clear.