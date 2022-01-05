Kirk, Lincolnshire: Go big or go home, Coutinho is an upgrade on anything we have and he may like to join up with Gerrard again. Also need a good 15+ goal scorer to aid Watkins as Ings just doesn't seem to fit the bill or stay fit. Also Mings is overrated and if we could sign a better CB to work with Konsa I'd take that all day. (not sure who mind!!)

Damien McDonnell, Dublin, Ireland: The centre of midfield is the main area that we really need to strengthen. I firmly believe Yves Bissouma would be a great signing for us as he brings all of the attributes that we are currently lacking in midfield, that being strength and tough tackling. It would also be worth going in for Donny van de Beek. He's quality and is wasted at Man Utd.

Matt Billin, Shrewsbury: Get in Tagliafico and Aribo. Left back and centre mid need work. Fund this with El Ghazi and Trezeguet sales.

Culum Digva, Birmingham: Aston Villa should sign Ryan Kent, Mikkel Damsgaard and Dele Alli this January. We should not sign Joe Gomez unless we sell Kortney Hause. We should sell Anwar El Ghazi, but sell Bertie Traore. We cannot sell McGinn or Martinez - they are our best players.

