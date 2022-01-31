Liverpool will be getting a "very exciting prospect" if their proposed move for Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho goes through before the transfer window closes, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Edwards is confident the Reds will sign the 19-year-old, sending him back on loan to the promotion-chasing Cottagers until the end of the season.

"I think this one is going to happen," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Marco Silva has done everything he can to keep Carvalho at Fulham but big clubs have always snapped up the best talents from lesser clubs.

"He's a very exciting prospect and a lot of top clubs have had a look at him."

