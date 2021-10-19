Tuesday talking point: A brave new world

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest Podcast, external

You’ll often hear Arsenal fans refer to the Emirates as the “carpet”. Being outplayed by Crystal Palace was probably not what Arsene Wenger had in mind when he laid it back in 2006.

Patrick Vieira’s influence on Palace’s style was again there for everyone to see. The Eagles yet again went toe-to-toe with a supposedly superior footballing team and edged it. Steve Parish will undoubtedly be delighted with the progress made in such a short space of time.

Unfortunately, all three games have resulted in draws with arguably six points dropped.

This is also part of the process of change in style that Vieira is overseeing. Two equalisers conceded late into stoppage time in the last three games could be down to defensive subs designed to see the game out.

Perhaps continuing to defend from the front would have prevented the sickening ends at the hands of Brighton and Arsenal.

We’ll find that out over the coming months as we all learn and adapt to this brave new world together.