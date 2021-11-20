Wolves v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Bruno Lage makes one change to the Wolves team that lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Daniel Podence replaces Francisco Trincao, who drops to the bench. Fernando Marcal and Adama Traore are also among the substitutes.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle