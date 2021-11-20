Wolves v West Ham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Bruno Lage makes one change to the Wolves team that lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break.
Daniel Podence replaces Francisco Trincao, who drops to the bench. Fernando Marcal and Adama Traore are also among the substitutes.
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Hwang, Jimenez
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle
David Moyes also makes one change to the West Ham side that beat Liverpool on 7 November.
Defender Craig Dawson replaces Angelo Ogbonna, who could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Fit-again Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko are named on the bench.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Masuako, Kral