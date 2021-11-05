Howe appointment not written in stone - Jones

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones is a sharp operator. When I asked if he could vouch for Eddie Howe's credentials, he said: "Has he been mentioned?"

"I hope we all remember we're talking about 'if', we're talking about speculation. Eddie has managed 550 games, 200 in the Premier League. He's 43 years old, comes with a wealth of experience, he knows the league - but it's not written in stone. There's been nothing said and confirmed by the football club. So we'll have to wait and see."

Pressed further on the potential of Howe becoming the new boss, Jones said: "One thing I know about him, he lives for the game. His whole life.

"If you think you can come to Newcastle and do it part-time, you're mistaken. It requires every ounce you have. He's intense and has exceptional Premier League experience, so if that’s a route [the new owners] do go down, I’m sure he’s more than capable."

Jones also said that if the new manager was in the stands for the Brighton game, it would give the players a lift.