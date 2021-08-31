Glen de la Cour, Total Saints Podcast:

Saints' problems last year didn’t so much concern the standard of the best 11, but the standard of the squad players behind that. We need academy graduates to be of the required level to step into the first team and too many of them weren’t. Some, who had reached 22-25, and obviously weren’t going to make the grade, have now been shipped out.

We have also cleared up some of the mess from previous bad recruitment, with the exits of Angus Gunn, Mario Lemina and Wesley Hoedt. This in turn has freed up a lot of wages. That said, we've also lost three players we didn’t necessarily want to lose - Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard. Bertrand was out of contract and the other two had one year left, with no intention of signing a new deal. Saints did manage to eventually secure good money for Ings and Vestergaard, cushioning the blow a bit.

Ings, of course, was the biggest loss and his very cold admission, having signed for Aston Villa, that he only ever saw Saints as a "one contract thing", bearing in mind that he is also a local lad, certainly stung a bit. All three are decent, experienced players, but shouldn't be deemed irreplaceable.

