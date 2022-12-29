Cooper on January signings, home form and Chelsea
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s game with Chelsea on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He says Morgan Gibbs-White is working hard but the process “is ongoing” with trying to get him fit again. Jesse Lingard limped out of the game with Manchester United on Tuesday and Forest are still waiting for his injury to settle down.
There are no January deals imminent at the moment: “Nothing is close to happening. There will be a lot of talk and assumptions – that’s normal in a transfer window.”
Cooper accepts the need for signings who would make an instant impact: “Of course with our position, if we brought someone in it would be with a view to going straight onto the pitch and making a difference.”
He is pleased to be back at the City Ground where Forest have gleaned 11 of their 12 points: “We know the atmosphere our supporters create and we’ve got to thrive off that. But we can’t take anything for granted – we’ll have to play well to get an outcome.”
He does not buy any suggestion of visitors Chelsea having a poor start to the season: “It’s a really tough game but an exciting one. It’s one of the games we have all longed for as a club. They are one of the toughest sides in the league but we want to make sure we’re doing whatever we can to win.”