Newcastle United have ended their pursuit of 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe prioritising other positions. (Football Insider), external

However, Newcastle are in for another Monchengladbach player - Manu Kone - though they face competition from Liverpool and Paris St-Germain for the France Under-21 midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are interested in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but the Elland Road club do not want to sell the 22-year-old Frenchman. (RMC Sport - in French), external

