Jorginho will be "an unbelievable signing" for Arsenal, says former Spurs and Leeds midfielder Michael Brown, even if the move caught him completely by surprise.

The Chelsea vice-captain is on the verge of a £12m move to the league leaders and Brown believes it'll be a smart acquisition by Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta.

"He'll fit in perfectly with Arsenal's philosophy," he said. "He is so cool and he comes having won the Champions League and the Euros, carrying all that success.

"In a team playing with confidence, he can be a wonderful signing."

Even though he believes Jorginho will hit the ground running at Emirates Stadium, Brown did wonder why Chelsea were so willing to let him go.

"The only thing that concerns me is that he can disappear when the going gets tough," he said. "How can he go from being such a great player in that team all the time to not being able to get a game? That does concern me slightly.

"But, for those Arsenal players, it will be exciting having Jorginho join and he will be a big lift to the dressing room."