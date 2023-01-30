'Liverpool can easily finish this year with nothing'

Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor says Liverpool are in danger of finishing this season with nothing as their aging squad struggles to compete with the changing pace of the game.

After Jurgen Klopp's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday, Taylor was asked what is going wrong for the Reds.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "There is a little bit of a changing of the guard with Arsenal coming through and Newcastle and Brighton doing so well. Football comes in phases like this all the time.

"The worst thing for Liverpool is the time when they need to change players around the club is basically up for sale, so it’s making it even more difficult for them to go through that cycle.

"Compound that with the fact they have injuries at the top end of the pitch and Virgil van Dijk missing, everything is coming together for the perfect storm to have them not pick up results. It’s really difficult for them at the moment.

"The average age of that team has got older as well. If you look at Arsenal at the top of the league, they have the youngest average age. The pace of the game at the minute, you do need a younger squad.

"They are going to need refreshing over the next couple of years, but they can easily finish this year with nothing."

