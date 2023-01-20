Ben Davies hopes Rangers can "cut out" losing the first goal.

The Ibrox side fell behind to Aberdeen in Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final and Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock - but eventually won both games.

Holders Rangers take on St Johnstone in Saturday evening's Scottish Cup third-round tie at McDiarmid Park.

"The more times we've fallen behind in games and managed to come back and win it, it gives us more confidence," said English defender Davies, 27.

"We're a bit more relaxed in the fact that we're creating chances quite often and we've got good players who can more often than not take them.

"Obviously, it makes the game a bit easier if you don't go behind early on. It's not the plan and we want to cut that out and get back to getting clean sheets."