Tottenham Hotspur have started the season well under new manager Ange Postecoglou, picking up 17 points from seven games, all while maintaining an unbeaten record. Their most recent result was a controversial 2-1 win against nine-man Liverpool.

Anon asked: Gary Neville reckons Spurs aren’t title contenders but, given their fast start under Postecoglou, do you think they could be?

McNulty answered: I have watched Spurs quite a bit already and I really think things are on the up under Ange Postecoglou. There is also a great atmosphere in the stadium as the fears about what might happen post-Harry Kane are eased by good results.

They are playing with positivity and intensity - in total contrast to what we saw under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. The players have really bought into what Postecoglou demands.

Are they title challengers? Sorry, but I don’t think so.

Are they top four contenders and could they end that trophy drought stretching back to 2008? On what I've seen so far, then they have a chance.

