'You've got to play the players, not the badge' - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says that his players cannot be daunted by the visit of league-leaders Celtic to Dingwall on Saturday, and believes they can take something from the game.

"We're playing against the top team in the country, but we've got to make sure we go out there with real belief," he said.

"Ange's team have been fantastic, and he's been a fantastic addition to Scottish football himself. We know the task ahead, we know how difficult that is.

"We've got to make sure we've got that confidence, otherwise you're beaten before you start. You can't worry about the badge, you've got to play against the players.

"Undoubtedly they're a good team, but we've got to make sure we make it difficult and give a good account of ourselves."

Mackay also stressed the importance of togetherness as County look to climb up the Scottish Premiership and avoid relegation.

"I've got a great group of boys that are working hard, there's been ups and downs in terms of results, but I've got a real team spirit here. We make sure the opposition are in a game for 90 minutes. In the nine games to go, we've got to make sure that's what we achieve."