On this week's episode of The Footballer's Football Podcast, the team discuss Jesse Marsch's exit from Leeds United and whether or not Marcelo Bielsa should return to the club.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson said: "Sometimes people think the grass is greener on the other side. Players can think it moving clubs. Managers can do it and move. And owners can do it and sack the manager.

"Now they are probably realising how good it was and what they had going on beforehand. The players had their routine, all knew their roles, you knew what you were going to get from a Leeds team.

"It was a high-pressing, high-energetic game. It could be very open; it could be 3-2 most weeks. I guess they have been in transition and lost their way."

West Ham forward Michail Antonio added: "I think what they did with the appointment was smart because they brought in someone who basically was Bielsa. He played like him, but it was slightly adapted.

"The fans love Bielsa so it’s one of those things. Why not go back if the fans want him back and the club didn’t dislike him either. You never know, he might come back in and do well for them."

