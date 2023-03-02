Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Every Manchester United player should have at least one special moment that cements their place in folklore.

This was Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s.

The Armenia forward’s two-year stint at Old Trafford could have been better, but he played a major role in the 2017 Europa League win and produced the best technical goal I have seen in the flesh.

United led 2-0 at home to Sunderland in the dying embers before Mkhitaryan met Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross with a breath-taking scorpion kick.

You know a goal is special when the reaction from the crowd is “OHHH!” rather than “YESSS!”

If you asked me for my favourite United goal, the answer would be different, given ultimately, Mkhitaryan’s effort meant very little.

But, when thinking about the best, this goal always springs to mind.

