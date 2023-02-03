Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio are relishing the opportunity to play against each other on Saturday - now, it's just a question of who gets to celebrate in front of who.

The two strikers were speaking about Newcastle's upcoming game with West Ham at St James' Park on the Footballer's Football podcast they host together on BBC Sounds.

Both of them, typically, are in bullish mood, despite Newcastle having the best defensive record in the Premier League.

"I think we're going to win 3-1 and I'll get two of them," said Antonio. "Your defenders haven't played anyone like me yet this season.

"I've got an actual celebration planned to do in front of you as well."

Wilson boasts a prolific record against the Hammers and is confident of adding to his nine goals in 11 games.

"I'll let you waffle on and then do my talking on the pitch," he said. "People come here nowadays and are happy with a draw but it's going to be 2-0.

"You know it, four minutes on the clock, Wilson against West Ham. I might do the Macarena.

"Get your popcorn out - it's going to be a good watch."

Listen to all the build-up on the full podcast on BBC Sounds