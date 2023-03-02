Stuart Kettlewell says young defender Max Johnston is firmly focused on Motherwell despite speculation linking him with a move away from Fir Park.

The 19-year-old has impressed since returning from his loan spell at Cove Rangers, and has been offered a new contract at the club, with Bologna, Brighton, Preston and Luton all reportedly sniffing around.

“I have probably indicated with team selection and how I have approached the job so far what I think of Max and he also knows that on a personal front,” Kettlewell said. “The football club had already done that work, there was an offer to the player.

“I understand big teams and good clubs will be interested in good players but there has been no contact directly to the football club.

“From a conversation with him he is very much focused on the job in hand and wants to play games for Motherwell and be a success here. That’s all I need to know.”