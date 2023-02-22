Raphael Varane believes Manchester United have "grown a lot" under Erik ten Hag - but that to take the next step they must claim a major scalp like Barcelona.

United host Barca in the Europa League play-off second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday, seeking to secure progression after a thrilling 2-2 draw in last week's initial encounter at the Nou Camp.

Ten Hag's side have won 15 of their past 19 games, losing just once in that run, and have a chance of silverware in the Dutchman's first season when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

"I think in the last month, we grew a lot. I think we are playing with more confidence and tomorrow the atmosphere will be electric," said France centre-back Varane.

"The next aim is to beat teams like Barcelona. It is a real challenge and a good opportunity. We have to play the same [as the first leg], or even better, to qualify.

“The first game against Barcelona was a very good game - top level, two offensive teams who want to press high on the pitch.

"It was a good result for us. In the first half we could have scored maybe more goals, but in general we played with a character and a personality on the pitch, which was very important.

"For the second game we know exactly how we want to play – with patience, discipline on the pitch and belief. I think we have a good team and we are ready for that challenge."