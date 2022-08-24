Heat is on as Rangers eye group stage

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland in Eindhoven

As Eindhoven swelters - "our summers are not usually as hot as this", a taxi driver assured me - the heat is on for both Rangers and PSV.

The prize at stake is huge, with the winners progressing to the Champions League group stage and the riches it brings.

The mood among the Rangers fans in Eindhoven is upbeat as they congregate and enjoy the local hospitality.

The travelling supporters I've spoken to are desperate to witness a famous win tonight - although even with a spot of Dutch courage they know their side face a tough test.