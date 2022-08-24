Lowry off on stretcher during Dumbarton demolition

Rangers are awaiting news of lauded talent Alex Lowry's injury after the 19-year-old scored a hat-trick before being taken off on a stretcher shortly before the end of their B team's 7-0 thumping of League 2 leaders Dumbarton in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Lowry's departure came shortly after fellow midfielder Stephen Kelly completed the scoring and followed what Rangers' Twitter feed described as "a very dangerous challenge" that led to Sons forward Ally Love being booked.

Charlie McCann, Zak Lovelace and Arron Lyall were the other scorers in an impressive result even taking into account that Dumbarton fielded a much-changed side from the one that won 3-1 away to Stenhousemuir on Saturday to stay top of the fourth tier.

Although it was officially an away game for Dumbarton, it was played on their home ground, which is also used by the Ibrox colts side.

Rangers B, who are ineligible for promotion, are in their second season in the fifth-tier Lowland League and currently sit second, two points behind East Kilbride.

As Rangers were winning, East Kilbride fell to League 2 opposition, although visitors Annan Athletic did need penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Kilmarnock B also meted out a big defeat to a senior side, beating Lowland League outfit East Stirlingshire 5-2, but League 2's East Fife swept aside St Johnstone B 4-0.

Kelty Hearts beat hosts Forfar Athletic 2-1, while Elgin City beat visitors Stenhousemuir 3-1, ahead of Wednesday's remaining four second-round ties, which include Celtic B hosting Livingston B.