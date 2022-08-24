Matthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle:

Former Newcastle United defender and our BBC Radio Newcastle match summariser John Anderson has been giving me his expectations for the Magpies' trip to Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

"The cup is an opportunity, but I think doing well in the league will be Eddie Howe's main objective - and they've started the season really well," Anderson tells me.

"The exertions of Sunday against Manchester City took a lot of out of the players. So, I think he'll make 11 changes for the cup tie.

"I think the side that he'll put out at Tranmere will be full of squad players who'll get an opportunity to show the manager their capabilities.

"I would have preferred the tie to be at home. There will be a decent atmosphere, they'll be well up for it - and if you don't have their attitude and work-rate, you'll come unstuck.

"It's something we've seen many times before."